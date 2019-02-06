Japan Stocks gain on upbeat offshore lead; eye on Trump's address

Headline indices of the share market inclined on Wednesday, 06 February 2019, as overnight strength on Wall Street and cheaper yen buoyed sentiment ahead of the keenly awaited State of the Union address by U. S. Total 22 sub-indexes out of 33 sub-indexes of closed in green terrain, with shares in Marine Transportation, Iron & Steel, Chemicals, Precision Instruments, Real Estate, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable gainers, whereas Mining, Electric Power & Gas, and & issues were in red terrain. Around late afternoon trade, the 225-issue Nikkei index added 67.12 points, or 0.32%, at 20,911.57.

The broader index of all First Section issues on the Stock Exchange gained 3.43 points, or 0.22%, to 1,586.31.

U. S. stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.37 points, or 0.65%, to 25,403.74, the S&P 500 gained 10.64points, or 0.39%, to 2,735.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.44 points, or 0.7%, to 7,398.97.

US will deliver his State of the Union address during trading hours and "expectations are for the President to make comments on North Korea, the US economy, trade talks and border security.

was down 1.9% after its third quarter operating profit was lower than market expectations.

was up 1.8% ahead of its nine months to December earnings reports due later Wednesday.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen was little changed against greenback on Wednesday. The dollar fetched 109.90 yen in Asian trade, little changed from 109.97 yen in late Tuesday but was stronger than below 109 yen levels late last week.

