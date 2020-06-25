Jash Engineering standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 62.90 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering declined 17.42% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.01% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 206.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

62.9067.91206.17201.5315.2521.1316.9614.8910.8513.6033.4925.919.7812.2428.3120.717.499.0721.8217.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)