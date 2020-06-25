JUST IN
Jash Engineering standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 62.90 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering declined 17.42% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.01% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 206.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 201.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales62.9067.91 -7 206.17201.53 2 OPM %15.2521.13 -16.9614.89 - PBDT10.8513.60 -20 33.4925.91 29 PBT9.7812.24 -20 28.3120.71 37 NP7.499.07 -17 21.8217.18 27

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 17:30 IST

