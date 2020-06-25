JUST IN
Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.08% to Rs 9.25 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.08% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.31% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 39.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.2513.23 -30 39.1046.60 -16 OPM %2.926.35 -1.975.69 - PBDT0.310.77 -60 0.752.27 -67 PBT0.140.63 -78 0.131.71 -92 NP0.070.22 -68 0.030.39 -92

Thu, June 25 2020. 17:18 IST

