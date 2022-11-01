Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 581.24 croreNet profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 143.75% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 581.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 467.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales581.24467.55 24 OPM %7.436.82 -PBDT34.3823.84 44 PBT14.105.88 140 NP8.973.68 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU