Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.32% to Rs 581.24 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 143.75% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 581.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 467.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.581.24467.557.436.8234.3823.8414.105.888.973.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)