Veranda Learning Solutions' subsidiary acquires 61.7% stake in JK Shah
Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.921.95 -2 OPM %8.339.23 -PBDT0.200.19 5 PBT0.170.14 21 NP0.120.10 20

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:24 IST

