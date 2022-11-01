Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 1.92 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.921.958.339.230.200.190.170.140.120.10

