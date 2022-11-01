Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 1.92 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.921.95 -2 OPM %8.339.23 -PBDT0.200.19 5 PBT0.170.14 21 NP0.120.10 20
