Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 150.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.68% to Rs 199.34 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 150.82% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.68% to Rs 199.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.199.34137.788.475.9714.887.4612.244.759.183.66

