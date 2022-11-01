Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 150.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.68% to Rs 199.34 croreNet profit of Birla Cable rose 150.82% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.68% to Rs 199.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales199.34137.78 45 OPM %8.475.97 -PBDT14.887.46 99 PBT12.244.75 158 NP9.183.66 151
