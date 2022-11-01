L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 13.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 577.98 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 13.87% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 577.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 576.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.577.98576.7417.6518.49105.69107.1785.9586.1967.1077.91

