L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 13.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.22% to Rs 577.98 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 13.87% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 77.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 577.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 576.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales577.98576.74 0 OPM %17.6518.49 -PBDT105.69107.17 -1 PBT85.9586.19 0 NP67.1077.91 -14

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:25 IST

