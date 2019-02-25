Jet Airways (India) grounds two more aircrafts on non payment of dues

announced that an additional two aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements. As mentioned earlier, the Company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on the efforts undertaken by the Company to improve its liquidity.

Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the Company's efforts in this regard.

The Company is also making all efforts to minimize disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests. The Company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the of Civil Aviation in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)