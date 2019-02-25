JUST IN
Jet Airways (India) grounds two more aircrafts on non payment of dues

Jet Airways (India) announced that an additional two aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements. As mentioned earlier, the Company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on the efforts undertaken by the Company to improve its liquidity.

Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the Company's efforts in this regard.

The Company is also making all efforts to minimize disruption to its network due to the above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests. The Company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in this regard.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 09:32 IST

