Reliance Industries to acquire Reverie Language Technologies for Rs 190 cr

& Holdings ('RIIHL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ('RIL' or the 'Company') has entered into a agreement for acquisition of equity shares of Language Technologies ('Reverie') for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 190 crore. RIIHL will further invest an amount not exceeding Rs 77 crore. The said investment upon completion will translate into 83.30% equity capital in on a fully diluted basis.

The total investment is likely to be completed by March 2021.

is a language technologies development company, incorporated on 12 November 2009. Reverie is engaged in the business of developing end-to-end stack for delivering a complete multilingual user experience. Reverie would work in collaboration with Reliance ecosystem for integrating its services in the various existing digital consumer platforms of the group.

