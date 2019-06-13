Jet Airways slumps on removal from F&O segment

(India) fell 17.16% to Rs 91.45 at 15:00 IST on BSE after NSE said that the scrip would be excluded from futures and options trading from 28 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 14.92 points or 0.04 % at 39,740.84.

On BSE, 29 lakh shares were traded in (India) counter, compared to a 2-week average of 8.86 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 100.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 84.80 in intraday trade today. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 400.60 on 13 June 2018.

No contracts would be available for trading in (India) from 28 June 2019, NSE said. As a preventive surveillance measure, from 28 June 2019 till further notice, the security of the company should be shifted from the rolling segment to the trade-for-trade segment, wherein the settlement in the security will take place on gross basis with 100% upfront margin and 5% price band, it added.

