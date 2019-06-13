-
ALSO READ
Trejhara Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and R&B Denims Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2019.
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and R&B Denims Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2019.
CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd tumbled 18.81% to Rs 13.6 at 14:19 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 571 shares in the past one month.
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd lost 15.96% to Rs 6.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4268 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd crashed 12.04% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1338 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Home Finance Ltd corrected 12.02% to Rs 15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60295 shares in the past one month.
R&B Denims Ltd shed 11.39% to Rs 33.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2049 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU