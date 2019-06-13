Volumes soar at Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd counter

Integrated Services Ltd recorded volume of 11.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares

ITD Cementation India Ltd, Max India Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2019.

Integrated Services Ltd recorded volume of 11.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.215.40. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59233 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.112.15. Volumes stood at 44158 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 14.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.88% to Rs.65.70. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 283.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 19.08% to Rs.89.25. Volumes stood at 73.24 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 17.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.23% to Rs.21.55. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)