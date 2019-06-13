Volumes soar at Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors
Indiabulls Real Estate profit drops as it seeks to exit business
Indiabulls Life gets preliminary nod from Irdai
Indiabulls Integrated Service Q4 profit up 54% at Rs 72.78 cr
-
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd recorded volume of 11.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares
ITD Cementation India Ltd, Max India Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2019.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd recorded volume of 11.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.215.40. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.
ITD Cementation India Ltd recorded volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59233 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.112.15. Volumes stood at 44158 shares in the last session.
Max India Ltd notched up volume of 14.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.88% to Rs.65.70. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd notched up volume of 283.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 19.08% to Rs.89.25. Volumes stood at 73.24 lakh shares in the last session.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd notched up volume of 17.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.23% to Rs.21.55. Volumes stood at 4.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU