Jet Freight Logistics approves raising of funds

On Rights basis

The Board of Jet Freight Logistics on 27 October 2022 has approved the raising funds through issue of equity shares on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the Company for an amount aggregating to less than Rs. 50 crores (Rupees Fifty Crores) and further the Board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorised its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limited to, the final Issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the Rights Issue, approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries and legal counsel, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)