Commercial Syn Bags approves Bonus Issue

In the ratio of 2:1

The Board of Commercial Syn Bags at the meeting held on 22 October 2022 approved the issuance of bonus share in the proportion of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share for every 1(One) existing fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten).

