JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

DLF Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 477 cr
Business Standard

Commercial Syn Bags approves Bonus Issue

Capital Market 

In the ratio of 2:1

The Board of Commercial Syn Bags at the meeting held on 22 October 2022 approved the issuance of bonus share in the proportion of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share for every 1(One) existing fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU