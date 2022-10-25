Commercial Syn Bags approves Bonus Issue

-
-
In the ratio of 2:1The Board of Commercial Syn Bags at the meeting held on 22 October 2022 approved the issuance of bonus share in the proportion of 2 (Two) new equity bonus share for every 1(One) existing fully paid equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten).
