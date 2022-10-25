JUST IN
Infosys Extends Ecosystem Of Living Labs To Enterprise-Ready Startups In Australia

Infosys is to extend its Living Labs ecosystem to help Australian start-ups to advance their go to market.

The launch event was hosted in the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne in collaboration with its partner Telstra Ventures, a venture capital firm with over A$1.3 billion in assets under management that invests in market leading, high growth technology companies globally.

