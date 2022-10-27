Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval

-
ALSO READ
Dr. Reddy's launches Sorafenib Tablets in US market
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for hypertension drug
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Brivaracetam Tablets
Lupin launches generic version of Suprep Bowel prep kit in US market
Brooks Steriscience receives USFDA approval for Meropenem Injection
-
For Paclitaxel Injection USPAlembic Pharmaceuticals has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) Final Approval for Paclitaxel Injection USP, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials. This is the first product approval for oncology injection from its F-2 Facility (Oncology Injectable) which recently completed the first USFDA inspection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU