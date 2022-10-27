JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval

For Paclitaxel Injection USP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) Final Approval for Paclitaxel Injection USP, 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials. This is the first product approval for oncology injection from its F-2 Facility (Oncology Injectable) which recently completed the first USFDA inspection.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 11:52 IST

