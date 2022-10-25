Intellect Design Arena allots Equity Shares

Under ESOP

Intellect Design Arena has approved the allotment of 20,375 shares to Twenty four (24) associate under ISOP 2015 Scheme, the allotment of 450 shares to One (01) associates under ISOP 2016 Scheme, the allotment of 23,300 shares to Eighteen (18) associates under Intellect Incentive Plan Scheme 2018 (Intellect Incentive Scheme 2018) on October 25, 2022.

