Intellect Design Arena allots Equity Shares

Under ESOPIntellect Design Arena has approved the allotment of 20,375 shares to Twenty four (24) associate under ISOP 2015 Scheme, the allotment of 450 shares to One (01) associates under ISOP 2016 Scheme, the allotment of 23,300 shares to Eighteen (18) associates under Intellect Incentive Plan Scheme 2018 (Intellect Incentive Scheme 2018) on October 25, 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU