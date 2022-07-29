Jindal Drilling secures contract for deployment of jack-up rig 'Discovery I'

Jindal Drilling & Industries announced that Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has awarded Contract to the Company for deployment of Jack-up Rig Discovery I on charter hire for a period of three years at EDR of USD 46,907.57.

The above Jack-up Rig Discovery I is currently operating under an existing contract, awarded by ONGC to the Company and is likely to be deployed after refurbishment in the month of February 2023 under the charter hire contract awarded as above.

