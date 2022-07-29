Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 3%

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Ibuprofen oral suspension
Strides receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen Oral Suspension
Glenmark Pharma launches acne drug in India
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rises after receiving USFDA nod for pulmonary fibrosis drug
Alembic Pharma subsidiary receives final approval for lidocaine cream
-
Used for topical treatment of actinic keratosesAlembic Pharmaceuticals today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 3%.The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Solaraze Topical Gel, 3%, of fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Fougera).
Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 3% is indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratoses. Sun avoidance is indicated during therapy. Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 3% has an estimated market size of. US$10 million for twelve months ending Mar., 2022 according to IQVIA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU