TCS recognized as Digital Transformation Enabler

Tata Consultancy Services has been honored with the CIO Choice 2021 in the category Digital Transformation Enabler.
The CIO Choice 2021, organized by CORE Media, celebrates the best Information and Communications Technology (ICT) brands for their innovation and excellence. Winners are determined through an independent survey where CIOs and ICT decision makers from across the country vote for their preferred and trusted brands. A distinguished advisory panel, comprising of seasoned CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process.
Nominees were voted on product performance, customer satisfaction and continued customer service.
TCS was recognized for its investments in research and innovation, strong domain knowledge across industries, rigor in service delivery, and comprehensive portfolio of services and platform solutions including IT and advisory services, and digital workplace. TCS partners with some of India's largest corporations in their innovation, growth and transformation initiatives. In the past year, it has expanded and deepened relationships, deploying very impactful solutions, and winning some of its largest deals till date.
