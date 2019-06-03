Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 391.81 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company reported to Rs 391.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 159.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 393.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 159.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
