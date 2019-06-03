Effingo Textile & Trading standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Effingo Textile & Trading rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.04% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.320.23 39 0.840.67 25 OPM %21.8817.39 -40.4841.79 - PBDT0.070.04 75 0.340.28 21 PBT0.070.04 75 0.340.28 21 NP0.050.03 67 0.252.79 -91
