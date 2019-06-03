Effingo Textile & Trading standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.04% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.37% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.320.230.840.6721.8817.3940.4841.790.070.040.340.280.070.040.340.280.050.030.252.79

