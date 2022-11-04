Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 3926.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 49.01% to Rs 253.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 497.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 3926.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3743.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3926.023743.088.2215.15373.66692.10317.07629.75253.66497.47

