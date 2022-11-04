Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 3926.02 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) declined 49.01% to Rs 253.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 497.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 3926.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3743.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3926.023743.08 5 OPM %8.2215.15 -PBDT373.66692.10 -46 PBT317.07629.75 -50 NP253.66497.47 -49

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:58 IST

