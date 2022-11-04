Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 117.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.81% to Rs 38175.23 croreNet profit of Adani Enterprises rose 117.00% to Rs 460.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.81% to Rs 38175.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13218.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38175.2313218.02 189 OPM %4.906.68 -PBDT1201.60508.15 136 PBT670.21188.57 255 NP460.94212.41 117
