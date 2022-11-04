Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 117.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.81% to Rs 38175.23 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 117.00% to Rs 460.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 212.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.81% to Rs 38175.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13218.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)