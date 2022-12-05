JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin launches Rufinamide Tablets

Board of Pricol approves incorporation of subsidiary in India
Business Standard

NIIT wins multiple awards at Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2022

Capital Market 

NIIT has bagged leading awards in three categories at the Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2022.

These awards have been won by NIIT Enterprise Business verticals- NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking & Insurance Training (NIIT IFBI), StackRoute and NIIT Sales and Service Excellence (NIIT SSE) - for building deep partnerships with leading enterprises towards their learning and talent building initiatives focused on attracting, developing, and retaining talent to accelerate their business growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU