NIIT wins multiple awards at Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2022

NIIT has bagged leading awards in three categories at the Digital Transformation Summit & Awards 2022.

These awards have been won by NIIT Enterprise Business verticals- NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking & Insurance Training (NIIT IFBI), StackRoute and NIIT Sales and Service Excellence (NIIT SSE) - for building deep partnerships with leading enterprises towards their learning and talent building initiatives focused on attracting, developing, and retaining talent to accelerate their business growth.

