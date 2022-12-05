JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

HPL Electric gains on bagging formal orders for supply of 5G electric products
Business Standard

Lupin launches Rufinamide Tablets

Capital Market 

Lupin today announced the launch of Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Tablets (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 138 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT October 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU