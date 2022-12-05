Lupin launches Rufinamide Tablets

Lupin today announced the launch of Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Tablets (RLD Banzel) had estimated annual sales of USD 138 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT October 2022).

