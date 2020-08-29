Jindal Stainless receives upgrade in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) in demand after Q4 results
Future Lifestyle Fashions receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
JSW Steel receives revision in credit ratings from Fitch
Jindal Stainless resumes operations at Jajpur facility
Blue Star receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
-
Jindal Stainless (JSL) announced that CARE Rating has upgraded the rating of the credit facilities of JSL to 'CARE BBB' with a stable outlook. The previously assigned rating by CARE was that of 'CARE BBB-'. Given JSL's strong financial and operational profile, the improved rating reflects a resilient business strategy despite interruptions caused due to . pandemic over past few months.
CARE Ratings factors in the steady growth in the Company's sales and stable operating performance over a period of FY18 to FY20. CARE Ratings has upheld the Company's leadership position in the domestic stainless steel market. This is a testimony to the increased financial flexibility of JSL after its CDR exit and its consistent efforts for debt reduction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU