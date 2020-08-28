Board of Yes Bank announces appointment of Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer

With effect from 01 September 2020

The Board of Yes Bank vide their resolutions dated 27 August 2020 approved the following appointments:

Sumit Gupta as the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank for a period of three years. He will assume charge, effective from 01 September 2020 in place of Neeraj Dhawan, the current Chief Risk Officer, who has decided to explore opportunities outside the Bank.

Ashish Chandak as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Bank for a period of Three Years. He will assume charge, effective from 01 September 2020. He will take over the charge from Rakesh Mehran, who was appointed as an interim Chief Compliance Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)