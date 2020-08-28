JUST IN
Board of Karda Constructions to consider fund raising via equity route

On 02 September 2020

The Board of Karda Constructions will meet on 02 September 2020 to consider and approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and / or any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, Right issue of shares, qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof, in one or more tranches, as may be decided, subject to approval of the shareholders and regulatory and other approvals, each as may be required.

