Board of Indiabulls Ventures approves preferential issue of 3.36 crore equity shares

At meeting held on 28 August 2020The Board of Indiabulls Ventures at its meeting held on 28 August 2020 has approved the preferential issue of up to 3.36 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each (comprising 5.5% of the post preferential issue share capital of the company) at an issue price of Rs 175 per share to certain foreign investors.
The total equity investment by the Investors would aggregate to Rs 588 crore, equivalent to USD 80 million in the company.
