INEOS Styrolution India announces change in Chairman

With effect from 28 August 2020

INEOS Styrolution India announced that pursuant to the appointment of Stephen Mark Harrington as CEO of INFOS Styrolution effective 01 July 2020 and his relocation to its headquarters in Germany, he has resigned as the Chaiman and Non-executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 28 August 2020. Further, Rob Buntnix will take over as Chairman of the company with effect from 28 August 2020. Rob Buntnix was appointed as INEOS Styrolution's President Asian Pacific with effect from 01 August 2020.

