Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 362.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.54% in last one year as compared to a 30.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 362.3, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 17315.4. The Sensex is at 58144.83, down 0.54%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 14.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5405.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 364.1, up 2.29% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 35.54% in last one year as compared to a 30.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 3.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)