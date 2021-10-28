Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 2.99%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.13%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 15.49% over last one month compared to 0.98% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.93% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 2.99% today to trade at Rs 417.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.13% to quote at 20067.25. The index is up 0.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 2.87% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 2.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 146.61 % over last one year compared to the 52.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 15.49% over last one month compared to 0.98% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 71333 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 184.5 on 30 Oct 2020.

