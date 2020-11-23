Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 2.77%, Gains for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.1, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.04% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% gain in NIFTY and a 7.63% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.1, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 12923.95. The Sensex is at 44063.38, up 0.41%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 24.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2774.75, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 243.75, up 2.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

