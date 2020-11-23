Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 194, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.32% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% jump in NIFTY and a 0.07% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 12923.95. The Sensex is at 44063.38, up 0.41%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 12.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15959.75, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193.4, up 1.07% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.59 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

