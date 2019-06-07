Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.65, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 9.84% in NIFTY and a 20.3% up 32.07% in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.65, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11826.85. The Sensex is at 39500.82, down 0.07%.Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has gained around 4.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2923.05, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37558 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 8.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
