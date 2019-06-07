Volumes jump at S H Kelkar & Company Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate profit drops as it seeks to exit business
Indiabulls Real Estate to offload 14 pc stake to third party investors
Volumes spurt at Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd counter
Blackstone may buy Indiabulls Real Estate promoters' stake for around USD 1 billion
Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits the roof
-
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50730 shares
Manappuram Finance Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 June 2019.
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50730 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.151.40. Volumes stood at 93904 shares in the last session.
Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 238.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.68% to Rs.131.30. Volumes stood at 70.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd recorded volume of 27.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.98% to Rs.73.20. Volumes stood at 10.72 lakh shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd notched up volume of 306.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.83% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 256.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87747 shares. The stock lost 1.32% to Rs.1,035.85. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU