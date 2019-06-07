Volumes jump at S H Kelkar & Company Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50730 shares

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 June 2019.

witnessed volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50730 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.151.40. Volumes stood at 93904 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 238.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.68% to Rs.131.30. Volumes stood at 70.03 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 27.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.98% to Rs.73.20. Volumes stood at 10.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Real Estate Ltd notched up volume of 306.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.83% to Rs.129.00. Volumes stood at 256.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87747 shares. The stock lost 1.32% to Rs.1,035.85. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)