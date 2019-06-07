Optiemus Infracom Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
R&B Denims Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd and Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2019.
Optiemus Infracom Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 75.5 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44248 shares in the past one month.
R&B Denims Ltd tumbled 19.49% to Rs 36.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3004 shares in the past one month.
Century Extrusions Ltd lost 12.28% to Rs 4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10775 shares in the past one month.
Eros International Media Ltd plummeted 11.49% to Rs 47. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd corrected 10.45% to Rs 19.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1838 shares in the past one month.
