Jindal Steel & Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 198, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% gain in NIFTY and a 4.35% gain in the Nifty Metal.

The PE of the stock is 22.4 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

