JSW Steel Ltd extends upmove

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 238.55, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.39% in last one year as compared to a 3.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.35% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

JSW Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 238.55, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 11219.4. The Sensex is at 38103.25, up 1.17%. JSW Steel Ltd has risen around 24.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2263.8, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 238.7, up 1.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

