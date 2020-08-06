Gold loan NBFCs advance as LTV ratio for gold loans relaxed to 90%

Shares of two gold financiers rose 2.66% to 4.24% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced a relaxation on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans from 75% to 90%.

Manappuram Finance (up 4.24%) and Muthoot Finance (up 2.66%) advanced.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 337.23 points or 0.90% to 38,000.56.

The relief will be applicable till 31 March 2021. LTV ratio refers to the amount of loan a borrower can get against gold as a collateral.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Monetary Policy Statement released today, said: "As per extant guidelines, loans sanctioned by banks against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes should not exceed 75% of the value of gold ornaments and jewellery. With a view to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on households, it has been decided to increase the permissible loan to value ratio (LTV) for such loans to 90%. This relaxation shall be available till 31 March 2021."

