Jindal Steel & Power receives ratings action from CARE

Jindal Steel & Power announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded its rating from CARE A+ with Stable outlook to CARE AA- with Stable outlook with respect to the long term bank facilities of Jindal Steel & Power.

The rating for long term bank facilities have upgraded to CARE AA- with Stable outlook and for short term bank facilities, the same have been reaffirmed as CARE A1+.

