Larsen & Toubro to construct state-of-the-art hospital in Cuttack

Larsen & Toubro has secured a large order for its Buildings a Factories business from the Government of Odisha to construct clinical blocks & allied infrastructure for a state-of-the-art hospital in Cuttack.
The duration of this EPC project is 30 months.
The project involves construction of four clinical blocks (B+G+9 floors) comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings with a total built up area of 3.4 Mn Sqft. The state-of-the-art facility will cover specialty departments such as Neurology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Hepatology, Cardiology, Surgical blocks, Casualty, trauma Et general surgery with a total of 2058 beds.
