Lupin receives EIR for its Goa manufacturing facility

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Goa manufacturing facility, after the inspection of the facility in September 2021.

The US FDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

