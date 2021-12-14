Adani Green inks PPA with SECI for supply of 4667 MW

Adani Green Energy has signed an agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4,667 MW of green power.

This is the world's largest ever green power purchase agreement.

The AGEL-SECI agreement to supply 4,667 MW is part of a manufacturing-linked solar tender of 8,000 MW awarded to AGEL by SECI in June 2020, which set a record for being the world's largest solar development tender ever awarded.

So far, AGEL has signed PPAs with SECI for a total generation capacity of close to 6000 MW of the 8,000 MW awarded in 2020. AGEL expects to close the balance 2000 MW PPA in the next two to three months.

