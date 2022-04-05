Tata Steel India achieves highest ever crude steel production in FY22

Tata Steel India achieved highest ever annual crude steel production of ~19 million tons, with a growth of 13% YoY despite the COVID 2nd wave related disruption early in the financial year. During 4QFY22, crude steel production increased by 2% QoQ and stood at 4.90 mn tons.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 6% YoY in FY22, surpassing the previous best recorded in FY21.

Domestic deliveries grew by 14% YoY driven by improved demand and the company's robust marketing network. In 4QFY22, Deliveries grew by 16% QoQ to 5.12 million tons, the highest ever quarterly deliveries.

Tata Steel Europe steel production in FY22 grew by 6%YoY and total deliveries increased by 2% YoY driven by broad based improvement in most steel consuming sectors. During 4QFY22, production was down 9% QoQ due to operational issues primarily in UK, however deliveries were up 9% QoQ.

