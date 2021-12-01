V.S.T. Tillers Tractors slips after weak November sales

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors fell 1.46% to Rs 2842.75 after the company's total tiller and tractor sales declined 6% to 2,723 units in November 2021 from 2,889 units sold in November 2020.

While power tiller sales rose 4% to 2,227 units, tractor sales declined 34% to 496 units in November 2021 over November 2020.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

The company's net profit rose 7.38% to Rs 32.15 crore on a 5.93% increase in net sales to Rs 233.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)