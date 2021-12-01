Sonata Software Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Trident Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2021.

Sonata Software Ltd lost 6.62% to Rs 848.8 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18887 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd crashed 6.51% to Rs 1189.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30641 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 2115. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2334 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 49.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 9.69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

