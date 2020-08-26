JMC Projects soars after winning Rs 554 cr order

JMC Projects jumped 13.26% to Rs 60.65 after the civil engineering and EPC company said it secured new orders of Rs 554 crore.

JMC Projects said that the order comprises building project in South India totaling Rs 315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra worth Rs 239 crore.

Commenting on securing new orders, S. K. Tripathi (CEO & Dy. Managing Director) commented, We are happy with the new order wins especially in our Buildings & Factory (B&F) business. These new orders will strengthen our portfolio and will help us further expand our client base in the B&F market. JMC has won orders of around Rs 4,000 crore till date in FY21 despite the challenging market conditions, demonstrating JMC's impeccable reputation for domain expertise, prudent tendering and client confidence. Our execution capabilities and strong order book gives us confidence to deliver good performance going forward.

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is India's one of the leading contracting company.

Shares of Kalpataru Power were up 4.22% to Rs 285 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)