P&G Hygiene gains after Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare rose 1.20% to Rs 10,255 after net profit jumped 13.85% to Rs 69.21 crore on 0.48% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 634.53 crore in Q4 June 2020 over Q4 June 2019.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) soared 83.20% to Rs 105.62 crore in Q4 June 2020 as against Rs 57.65 crore in Q4 June 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter rose 33.88% to Rs 28.29 crore as against Rs 21.13 crore in Q4 June 2019. The Q4 result was declared on during market hours today, 25 August 2020.

The net profit dropped 14.56% to Rs 160.79 crore on 1.87% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,001.99 crore in the year ended June 2020 over year ended June 2019.

The company said that its business operations were severely disrupted across the country following the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Madhusudan Gopalan, the managing director (MD) of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare, stated, "During this unprecedented crisis, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and maximizing the availability of our products, which play an essential role in meeting the daily health and hygiene needs of our consumers across the country. We delivered resilient results during this unprecedented crisis behind our strategy to focus on superiority and productivity, enabled by the commitment and agility of our organization to serve our consumers and communities. While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in the near-term, we will continue to stay focused on our strategy to drive superiority and improve productivity and aim to drive balanced growth."

He further added: "Through our COVID-19 response and relief program 'P&G Suraksha India', we are stepping up to serve the community by partnering with government and relief organizations through in-kind, product and critical supplies donations, and are creating awareness about preventive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19."

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is an FMCG company.

